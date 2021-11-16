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Woorden schieten tekort voor godsdienstgekkie Stief!
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263 views • November 16, 2021
Als je lange tijd dom uit je nek aan het klepperen bent en ruzies uitlokt en daardoor een verdiende pets voor je bekkie krijgt dan is er een moment dat je wel leuk een livedinges wil doen, maar het gewoon niet meer lukt.
Dat overkwam Godsdienstwaanzinnige Stief van Bokhoven. En hij had nog wel zo zijn best gedaan om er weer ‘heel grappig’ uit te zien.
Verloren moeite, zelfs de lieve Heer kan hier niet meer om lachen.
Dat overkwam Godsdienstwaanzinnige Stief van Bokhoven. En hij had nog wel zo zijn best gedaan om er weer ‘heel grappig’ uit te zien.
Verloren moeite, zelfs de lieve Heer kan hier niet meer om lachen.
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