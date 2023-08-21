Christian Woke - Good or Bad Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

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Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on August 19, 2023
What does the Church teach about the Woke elements of Climate Change, DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), CRT (Critical Race Theory), BLM (Black Lives Matter), Gender Neutral Bathrooms, Electric Vehicles, Patriotism, etc.? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain.
Past Segments:
What is Woke?: https://youtube.com/live/uIN-qGyqS3U
Transgenderism: https://youtube.com/live/-b06sUHqW5E
Pride Movement: https://youtube.com/live/LTKfsLqwqR4
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wdi42GGA0fE