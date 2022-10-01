BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PATENT with 666 in it. Is this the MARK OF THE BEAST?
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
71 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
166 views • October 01, 2022

UPDATE 12/12/2022... https://www.brighteon.com/45522f95-6557-4389-a8e5-f0b8f88dd3d9

UPDATE 10/9/2022: These concentrated Microwave Energy weapons or DEW are real. This microwave weaponry is funded primarily by various governmental substratum Foundations... which are still in practice today... and have been, shockingly for over 50 years. It has advanced Technology and Militarily. Targets can be personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices. This is WHY they NEED Graphene Hydroxide in us. It allows their DEW to more accurately communicate, control and 'TALK' to the populous... individually or communally.

HARP, DOD, NSA, CIA and others are involved in this HIGHLY illegal and intrusive behavior toward our private citizens. DEW Definition: A directed microwave energy weapon that can influence and or damage its target with highly focused energy. Targets can be personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.

VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/8abdbe3e-e586-4bd0-a861-297222ee2944

PATENT: 'DEW'(Directed-Energy-Weapon) https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e7/0f/d6/af0db122a93869/WO2016024265A1.pdf

UPDATE 10/2/2022: On why Graphene Oxide (an EMF conductive microwave weapon metal nanoparticle in some of the vaccines) is so important for the globalist 'Sound to Skull' technology in order for the globalist technocracy to control the masses through this thought control technology. This should be highly illegal and a crime against humanity. See video on this microwave tower and cell phone technology and capability toward the masses... and why they want to do this... and HAVE been doing this for years!...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpAw6juXK0M It is very dangerous! It can change peoples personalities and drives. 

VACCINES + GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE + 5G = CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM = 1)Tracking 2) IDing... 3) Buying and selling... and now... 4) Mind control through microwave weapon dispersion to targeted individuals, or to whole communities, for the purpose of crowd control or individual control.

Keywords
emfvaccines5ggraphene hydroxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy