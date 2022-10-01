PATENT with 666 in it. Is this the MARK OF THE BEAST?

UPDATE 10/9/2022: These concentrated Microwave Energy weapons or DEW are real. This microwave weaponry is funded primarily by various governmental substratum Foundations... which are still in practice today... and have been, shockingly for over 50 years. It has advanced Technology and Militarily. Targets can be personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices. This is WHY they NEED Graphene Hydroxide in us. It allows their DEW to more accurately communicate, control and 'TALK' to the populous... individually or communally.

HARP, DOD, NSA, CIA and others are involved in this HIGHLY illegal and intrusive behavior toward our private citizens. DEW Definition: A directed microwave energy weapon that can influence and or damage its target with highly focused energy. Targets can be personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.

VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/8abdbe3e-e586-4bd0-a861-297222ee2944





PATENT: 'DEW'(Directed-Energy-Weapon) https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e7/0f/d6/af0db122a93869/WO2016024265A1.pdf





UPDATE 10/2/2022: On why Graphene Oxide (an EMF conductive microwave weapon metal nanoparticle in some of the vaccines) is so important for the globalist 'Sound to Skull' technology in order for the globalist technocracy to control the masses through this thought control technology. This should be highly illegal and a crime against humanity. See video on this microwave tower and cell phone technology and capability toward the masses... and why they want to do this... and HAVE been doing this for years!... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpAw6juXK0M It is very dangerous! It can change peoples personalities and drives.

VACCINES + GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE + 5G = CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM = 1)Tracking 2) IDing... 3) Buying and selling... and now... 4) Mind control through microwave weapon dispersion to targeted individuals, or to whole communities, for the purpose of crowd control or individual control.