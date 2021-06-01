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ALEX FRANKS, 17, HEART INFLAMMATION AFTER 2ND PFIZER SHOT
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70 views • June 01, 2021
Research after you let your child get injected will only result in dead children and Stockholm syndrome parents. This is out of control crazy. THE PARENTS STILL SUPPORT THE VACCINE. IDIOTS.
Source: Fearless Nation ~ via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Fearless Nation ~ via Jim Crenshaw
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