Blessing Same-Sex Couples A Summary & Clarification - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Divine Mercy


Dec 23, 2023


With all the misunderstandings and confusion from the Church's Declaration Fiducia Supplicans, hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what it all means and what you need to do. He explains blessings, and then gives the official position of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydmPd1rixAY

Keywords
summarysinchurchblessingfr chris alarsame-sex couplesclarificationexplaining the faithdeclaration fiducia supplicansmarian fathers of the immaculate conception

