Following the Frequency of His Fragrance

I am reposting this video, having cropped off the blank minutes at the end. It is important to hear and obey the call to come up higher as we enter the last part of 5782. Rewatching it ignited something fresh in my spirit..



It is time to enter the 3-fold things; to move from the Holy Place to the Holy of Holies. In this video I explore the gift of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the Manchild. They depict the new sound that will be released by the Manchild Company - a threefold sound made of 3 different frequencies woven together by the Spirit. Listen to the different sounds as they are blended together. Gold absorbs its frequency from its surroundings and the golden vessels are to become anchored in the Holy of Holies, where the only Voice heard is the sound of the Blood on the Mercy Seat. Come with me on a journey into the threefold things of God.