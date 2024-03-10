Create New Account
Rep Mike Gallagher | Chinese-owned social media app TikTok is ‘lying’ to its users
Published Sunday

Mike Gallagher: Chinese-owned social media app is ‘lying’ to its users . Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., explains that the House bill would force TikTok to separate itself from Chinese Community Party control

Keywords
tiktokchinese social media apprep mike gallagher

