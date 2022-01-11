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Kazakhstan: People’s Revolt, Covid1984 Pushback, Color Revolution, Coup, and/or False Flag?
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1118 views • January 11, 2022
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast's host, Hrvoje Morić, conducts his first-ever solo podcast covering recent events in Kazakhstan. He lived in Kazakhstan from 2017-2020 and was technically employed by Nursultan Nazarbayev. He gives a nuanced overview of the situation, exploring the different possibilities for the unrest, ranging from: difficult economic conditions, dystopian Covid restrictions, Color Revolution, internal coup, and false flag operation.
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Show Notes
Covid1984
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/never-forget-one-day-youll-also-be
https://eurasianet.org/kazakhstan-taxmen-slammed-for-unlawfully-using-covid-app-data
Color Revolution & Coup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMtOme-J3D4
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202201/1245391.shtml
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/putin:-russian-peacekeeping-mission-in-kazakhstan-to-end-soo
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/01/mysteries-of-the-failed-rebellion-in-kazakhstan.html
https://eurasianet.org/kazakhstans-financial-capital-in-lockdown-as-scores-of-protesters-detained
https://misk.org.kz/
https://twitter.com/ClintEhrlich/status/1479927694674612230
https://en.azvision.az/news/153683/news.html
https://oneworld.press/?module=articles&;action=view&id=2391
https://www.indianpunchline.com/kazakhstan-turns-into-graveyard-for-us-diplomacy/
http://williamengdahl.com/englishNEO13Oct2020.php
https://www.rt.com/russia/545705-kazakhstan-shows-us-influence/
https://www.edgekz.com/kazakhstan-poised-rare-earth-boom/
False Flag
https://www.amazon.com/Moscow-Bombings-September-1999-Examinations/dp/3838203887/ref=sr_1_1?crid=FPVKWXVK2ROI&;keywords=john+dunlop+moscow&qid=1641924773&sprefix=john+dunlop+moscow%2Caps%2C121&sr=8-1
https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2016-06-10/four-day-terror-spree-leaves-at-least-20-dead-in-kazakhstan
About Hrvoje Morić
From 2017-2021 Hrvoje was a Global Perspectives teacher at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Semey, Kazakhstan.
In 2017, under the auspices of Sharon Tennison’s “Center for Citizen Initiatives” and together with 30 other American “citizen diplomats,” he visited Russia for three weeks and met with academics, businessmen, citizens and politicians including former president Mikhail Gorbachev to discuss US-Russia relations with the hope of bringing the Russian people’s desire for peace to the attention of U.S. citizens and policy makers in Washington.
From 2010-2017 he had worked as a Secondary Humanities teacher and adjunct professor of International Relations at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in México.
From 2008-2009 he obtained a Master of International Relations from the Geneva School of Diplomacy in Switzerland, where he also worked as a staff assistant with the Mission of the Czech Republic to the United Nations. From 2006-2007 he served as a volunteer with Peace Corps in Mongolia, albeit with voluntary early termination due to him being a bit of a listless wistful youth. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History and Secondary Education from Northeastern Illinois University in the United States.
Born in the U.S.A., bred between the two worlds of America and Yugoslavia/Croatia, and naturalized a Mexican, he is a proud citizen of all three nations!
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Covid1984
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/never-forget-one-day-youll-also-be
https://eurasianet.org/kazakhstan-taxmen-slammed-for-unlawfully-using-covid-app-data
Color Revolution & Coup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMtOme-J3D4
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202201/1245391.shtml
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/putin:-russian-peacekeeping-mission-in-kazakhstan-to-end-soo
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/01/mysteries-of-the-failed-rebellion-in-kazakhstan.html
https://eurasianet.org/kazakhstans-financial-capital-in-lockdown-as-scores-of-protesters-detained
https://misk.org.kz/
https://twitter.com/ClintEhrlich/status/1479927694674612230
https://en.azvision.az/news/153683/news.html
https://oneworld.press/?module=articles&;action=view&id=2391
https://www.indianpunchline.com/kazakhstan-turns-into-graveyard-for-us-diplomacy/
http://williamengdahl.com/englishNEO13Oct2020.php
https://www.rt.com/russia/545705-kazakhstan-shows-us-influence/
https://www.edgekz.com/kazakhstan-poised-rare-earth-boom/
False Flag
https://www.amazon.com/Moscow-Bombings-September-1999-Examinations/dp/3838203887/ref=sr_1_1?crid=FPVKWXVK2ROI&;keywords=john+dunlop+moscow&qid=1641924773&sprefix=john+dunlop+moscow%2Caps%2C121&sr=8-1
https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2016-06-10/four-day-terror-spree-leaves-at-least-20-dead-in-kazakhstan
About Hrvoje Morić
From 2017-2021 Hrvoje was a Global Perspectives teacher at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Semey, Kazakhstan.
In 2017, under the auspices of Sharon Tennison’s “Center for Citizen Initiatives” and together with 30 other American “citizen diplomats,” he visited Russia for three weeks and met with academics, businessmen, citizens and politicians including former president Mikhail Gorbachev to discuss US-Russia relations with the hope of bringing the Russian people’s desire for peace to the attention of U.S. citizens and policy makers in Washington.
From 2010-2017 he had worked as a Secondary Humanities teacher and adjunct professor of International Relations at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in México.
From 2008-2009 he obtained a Master of International Relations from the Geneva School of Diplomacy in Switzerland, where he also worked as a staff assistant with the Mission of the Czech Republic to the United Nations. From 2006-2007 he served as a volunteer with Peace Corps in Mongolia, albeit with voluntary early termination due to him being a bit of a listless wistful youth. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History and Secondary Education from Northeastern Illinois University in the United States.
Born in the U.S.A., bred between the two worlds of America and Yugoslavia/Croatia, and naturalized a Mexican, he is a proud citizen of all three nations!
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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