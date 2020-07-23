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An ORGANIC Dilemma | Peter Piper's Pickle
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188 views • July 23, 2020
Label wars! In this episode of #WordsWordsWords I discuss the primary difference between #Organic and #NonGMO, and the dangers of Glyphosate... Become a spon...
Keywords
glyphosaterounduppesticidesherbicidesgmosgut microbiomeworld health organizationroundup cancerglyphosate cancerlymphomausda organicdr zach bushbenny willssynthetic weed killer roundupmonsatntonongmo projectcertified organiclawsuits against monsantolawsuits against roundupglyphosate carcinogenicpeter piper picked a peck of pickled pepperslocal farmers marketkashi cereal
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