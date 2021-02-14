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Magnetic Energy Motors and Generators Part 1 - Michael Tellinger & Kevin Orlowski
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122 views • February 14, 2021
Kevin Orlowski is one of the world experts in Magnetic energy and how we can use this universal force for the benefit of humanity. The universe and all its components are held together by coherent resonance. This resonance presents itself in an infinite fractal structure of Toroidal magnetic fields - from infinitely small to infinitely large. These perfectly balance magnetic toruses are the fundamental structure of everything in creation - the visible and invisible. (Toroidal / torus = doughnut shape)For more information please visit my website https://michaeltellinger.com/Join my VIDEO Channel for hundreds of hours of videos, interviews, lectures, presentations and ongoing research and discovery - as it is made - every week. Click the link: https://michaeltellinger.vhx.tv/
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