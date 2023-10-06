FIVE TIMES AUGUST PUTS ROCK STARS ON BLAST WITH NEW HIT SINGLE

Singer/songwriter, Brad Skistimas of Five Times August, drops his new music video for “Ain’t No Rock’n’Roll” and announces his new partnership with freedom-minded label, Baste Records, a group dedicated to maintaining the rebel spirit, proving rock and roll didn’t die with those who sold out during the pandemic.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.