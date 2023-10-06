Create New Account
FIVE TIMES AUGUST PUTS ROCK STARS ON BLAST WITH NEW HIT SINGLE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 20 hours ago

Singer/songwriter, Brad Skistimas of Five Times August, drops his new music video for “Ain’t No Rock’n’Roll” and announces his new partnership with freedom-minded label, Baste Records, a group dedicated to maintaining the rebel spirit, proving rock and roll didn’t die with those who sold out during the pandemic.

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

