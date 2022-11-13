https://gnews.org/articles/519538
Summary：11/11/2022 Wion: Thousands of shipments of China’s solar energy components have been seized at the US port. This is because the US has refused to accept any orders from China's Xinjiang region.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.