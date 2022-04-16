FERTILIZER WARS ! - EMERGENCY ALERT: Massive Starvation Ahead for the SUMMER OF 2022

EMERGENCY ALERT: On the heels of rail carriers canceling grain shipments, CF Industries warns that FERTILIZER rail shipments are now being halted during spring planting

Saturday, April 16, 2022 by: Mike Adams

As you may recall, ten days ago I warned that rail carriers were declaring “force majeure” and halting shipments of grain to dairy herds and other cow herds across America. In that announcement, I also warned that this was an engineered collapse of the food supply, where rail carriers were essentially being ordered to drop certain loads in order to maximize the coming wave of food scarcity and famine.



Now, devastating news from CF Industries — one of the largest fertilizer producers in the world — confirms the engineered food collapse plan is being expanded to include fertilizer shipments.



According to an April 14th announcement from CF Industries, Union Pacific is halting the delivery of fertilizer shipments right in the middle of peak planting season for farmers. CF Industries warns that, “railroad-mandated shipping reductions [will] result in nitrogen fertilizer shipment delays during the spring application season and that it [will] be unable to accept new rail sales involving Union Pacific for the foreseeable future.”



Even more alarmingly, CF Industries warns that, “it is one of only 30 companies to face these restrictions.”



This means that Union Pacific is essentially dropping fertilizer shipments and grain shipments all across America. Put another way, America’s food infrastructure is being deliberately shut down.



The implications of this are nothing short of catastrophic. It affects not just fertilizer but also DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) which is necessary for all tractors, transportation trucks, construction equipment and other machinery that use diesel engines. As CF Industries explains:



CF Industries ships to customers via Union Pacific rail lines primarily from its Donaldsonville Complex in Louisiana and its Port Neal Complex in Iowa. The rail lines serve key agricultural areas such as Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and California. Products that will be affected include nitrogen fertilizers such as urea and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) as well as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), an emissions control product required for diesel trucks. CF Industries is the largest producer of urea, UAN and DEF in North America, and its Donaldsonville Complex is the largest single production facility for the products in North America.



Without DEF, you can’t run tractors. And to the “Green New Deal” lunatics who think that halting all diesel engines will magically make the world green (while they absurdly try to suck all the CO2 out of the atmosphere, which will kill all plants, by the way), you’re about to experience the starvation, chaos and violence that comes from shutting down agriculture. Good luck to all.



Spring crops will FAIL across North America if they don’t get nitrogen

This engineered halting of fertilizer shipments appears to be timed to severely disrupt spring planting across North America. This is consistent with what we have all observed with Joe Biden’s deliberate shutdown of America’s energy infrastructure which began on day one of Biden’s fake “presidency” when he signed a stack of executive orders shutting down energy pipelines.



From that very first day, Joe Biden and his handlers (Obama) have been meticulously deconstructing America’s food and energy infrastructure, causing shortages and price inflation. Yet as prices and scarcity both continue to worsen, Jen Psaki says it’s all “Putin’s fault” as a convenient cover story.



The truth is that fake president Joe Biden is trying to plunge America into mass starvation, food riots and chaos. The shutting down of energy, food and fertilizer transportation is just one small part of this nefarious plan.



CF Industries president Tony Will reveals how fertilizer is being selectively targeted:



“The timing of this action by Union Pacific could not come at a worse time for farmers,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “Not only will fertilizer be delayed by these shipping restrictions, but additional fertilizer needed to complete spring applications may be unable to reach farmers at all. By placing this arbitrary restriction on just a handful of shippers, Union Pacific is jeopardizing farmers’ harvests and increasing the cost of food for consumers.”