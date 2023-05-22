Victor Davis Hanson to Mark Levin: FBI has to be broken up for this

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Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson shares what needs to be done about the FBI following the Durham report revelations on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
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