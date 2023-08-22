Bases 137 Bob Osborne - Zennor Spirit of Place Part 2 The Details commence

Zennor, a tiny place in north Cornwall, where DH Lawrence, Aleister Crowley and many many more crucial components of the current crisis facing humanity are involved. Crucially the Fabian Agenda. This is an extremely detailed Bases, and must be viewed in respect of the other components in this, The Velon arrival over 300 years ago, from Chris Thomas in Bases 8 re-released in 2023.
In part 2 Bob Osborne just begins the details, starting with major aspects of his own life. A Rebel Not Taken .
This series will continue.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.