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Harvard University study: THE MASKS SICK US BECAUSE proper breathing is a natural anti-viral! Η σωστή αναπνοή είναι φυσικό αντι-ιικό και όχι οι μάσκες που μας αρρωσταίνουν! σύμφωνα με το Harvard
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135 views • April 19, 2022
Harvard University study: THE MASKS SICK US BECAUSE proper breathing is a natural anti-viral! Η σωστή αναπνοή είναι φυσικό αντι-ιικό και όχι οι μάσκες που μας αρρωσταίνουν! σύμφωνα με το Harvard, το μεγαλύτερο Πανεπιστήμιο στις ΗΠΑ https://ugetube.com/watch/fuFS1fz6HC9xLKH , https://rumble.com/v11i32n-harvard-university-study-the-masks-sick-us-because-proper-breathing-is-a-na.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-17-science-breathing-fights-respiratory-viruses-masks-block.html , https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/fighting-viruses-is-as-easy-as-breathing . (Το άρθρο για την επιστημονική μελέτη στο βίντεο είναι στα αγγλικά και ύστερα σε αυτόματη ελληνική μετάφραση…).
More than 400 studies prove that lockdowns, mask mandates are harmful to human health https://naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-studies-prove-lockdowns-mask-mandates-harmful-health.html . Περισσότερες από 400 μελέτες αποδεικνύουν ότι τα lockdowns, και η επιβολή της μάσκας καταστρέφουν την ανθρώπινη υγεία https://naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-studies-prove-lockdowns-mask-mandates-harmful-health.html .
Επιστημονικά απεδείχθη ότι δεν ήθελαν να μας σώσουν αλλά να μας σκοτώσουν .Πάνω από 1000 μελέτες (Link) https://amazonios.net/epistimonika-apedeichthi-oti-den-ithelan-na-mas-sosoyn-alla-na-mas-skotosoyn-pano-apo-1000-meletes-link .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
More than 400 studies prove that lockdowns, mask mandates are harmful to human health https://naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-studies-prove-lockdowns-mask-mandates-harmful-health.html . Περισσότερες από 400 μελέτες αποδεικνύουν ότι τα lockdowns, και η επιβολή της μάσκας καταστρέφουν την ανθρώπινη υγεία https://naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-studies-prove-lockdowns-mask-mandates-harmful-health.html .
Επιστημονικά απεδείχθη ότι δεν ήθελαν να μας σώσουν αλλά να μας σκοτώσουν .Πάνω από 1000 μελέτες (Link) https://amazonios.net/epistimonika-apedeichthi-oti-den-ithelan-na-mas-sosoyn-alla-na-mas-skotosoyn-pano-apo-1000-meletes-link .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
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