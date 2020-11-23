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RESIST THE SCAMDEMIC, SAYS DR. PETRELLA! - Banned From YouTube
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167 views • November 23, 2020
RESIST THE SCAMDEMIC, SAYS DR. PETRELLA! - Banned From YouTube
Credits to and subcsribe here https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3
Quote , " Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself." Harvey Fierstein
Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/life-quotes
Credits to and subcsribe here https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3
Quote , " Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself." Harvey Fierstein
Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/life-quotes
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