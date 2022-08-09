Astrology & the Trump Raid at Mar-a-lago

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What does the upcoming Ingress Chart (aka, Mundane Astrology) have to say about Trump? Will he be arrested? Will we go to war? When does the astrology say (at least to me) that SHTF? I stumble at bit at the beginning (my apologies) but no time to redo!
#astrology #prediction #mundaneastrology #trumpraid
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