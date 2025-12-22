Bosi Briefs: Unpacking the Plan – Trump’s Executive Orders, Gitmo Tribunals & The Great Financial Reset

In this critical year-end episode of Bosi Briefs, retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi joins John Michael Chambers to decode the strategic roadmap behind President Trump’s executive orders and their role in the ongoing “global defense war.”





From the hidden purpose of Guantanamo Bay tribunals and the coming economic transition—including the collapse of immoral markets and the rise of silver—to the psychological warfare behind Hollywood dramas and media reveals, Bosi provides a military-intelligence analysis of the shift from “black hat” to “white hat” control.





Whether it’s the truth behind Epstein, the staged conflicts in conservative media, or the looming restoration of power to the people, this episode is a masterclass in connecting the dots as we move into the promised “golden age.”









