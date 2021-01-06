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Here Is The Evidence Analyzer For Journalists
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276 views • January 06, 2021
Here Is The Evidence Analyzer For Journalists
https://hereistheevidence.com/
Due to the irregularity of this current 2020 Presidential Election, this is a crowdsourcing tool for organizing anomalies and legal issues. Our desire is that more of the election process would be made transparent so there would be unquestionable confidence in our voting systems.
This is for aggregating publicly available items of evidence that would be admissible in court, not general election news stories or updates.
Submitted items may be edited or deleted to ensure quality of content.
To submit another source under a claim, use the same claim title.
https://hereistheevidence.com/
Due to the irregularity of this current 2020 Presidential Election, this is a crowdsourcing tool for organizing anomalies and legal issues. Our desire is that more of the election process would be made transparent so there would be unquestionable confidence in our voting systems.
This is for aggregating publicly available items of evidence that would be admissible in court, not general election news stories or updates.
Submitted items may be edited or deleted to ensure quality of content.
To submit another source under a claim, use the same claim title.
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