The real pandemic & the only vaccine to get rid of it

video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on
November 16, 2022.
pandemic that is hurting the world is not COVID-19. The COVID-19
vaccine will not protect you from this plandemic. In fact, millions
of people have been injured or collapsed or more important, have died
from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
The real pandemic that is hurting the world is sin. Sin is the transgression of God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments which define the love of God (1 John 3:4; John 14:21; Romans 13:10; 1 John 5:3).
And the only vaccine that can cure you from sin is the sinless, holy blood of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who is available for free to all.
Either you are a servant of sin unto death or a servant of righteousness unto eternal life with God. If you keep the holy ten commandments of God, you sin not and God’s grace is upon you. If you reject the law of God and sin willfully, you are a servant of sin and death awaits you.
Heaven is a choice. Make the right choice. Choose life. Choose Jesus Christ and His divine law of love, His holy ten commandments.
