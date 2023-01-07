The real pandemic & the only vaccine to get rid of it

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on November 16, 2022.





The pandemic that is hurting the world is not COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine will not protect you from this plandemic. In fact, millions of people have been injured or collapsed or more important, have died from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.



The real pandemic that is hurting the world is sin. Sin is the transgression of God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments which define the love of God (1 John 3:4; John 14:21; Romans 13:10; 1 John 5:3).



And the only vaccine that can cure you from sin is the sinless, holy blood of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who is available for free to all.



Either you are a servant of sin unto death or a servant of righteousness unto eternal life with God. If you keep the holy ten commandments of God, you sin not and God’s grace is upon you. If you reject the law of God and sin willfully, you are a servant of sin and death awaits you.



Heaven is a choice. Make the right choice. Choose life. Choose Jesus Christ and His divine law of love, His holy ten commandments.



