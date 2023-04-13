Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is This The Reason Central Banks Are on a Gold Buying Spree?
263 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now
 Apr 13, 2023
Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD4132023&month=2023-04

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD4132023 China's influence is spreading and they are making a concerted effort to spread it even further. Does it look like we're going to have a global conflict? Well, we're already in the middle of a proxy war between Russia and Ukraine. So could that expand and include Taiwan and therefore include China and the U.S.. We know relations are strained, but their influence is growing and we need to talk about it and you need to be prepared for the outcome. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Introduction ,

1:20 China expands gold reserve

4:40 Yuan settled LNG trade

6:54 Saudi Aramco

8:01 China naval surveillance

11:03 Xi woos France

12:55 China Taiwan

15:36 Central Bank Update

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/is-th... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver

Keywords
freedomrussiaeconomypowermoneychinagoldstock marketsilverdollarcentral banksbond marketitm trading inc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket