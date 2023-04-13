Is This The Reason Central Banks Are on a Gold Buying Spree?

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD4132023 China's influence is spreading and they are making a concerted effort to spread it even further. Does it look like we're going to have a global conflict? Well, we're already in the middle of a proxy war between Russia and Ukraine. So could that expand and include Taiwan and therefore include China and the U.S.. We know relations are strained, but their influence is growing and we need to talk about it and you need to be prepared for the outcome. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Introduction ,
1:20 China expands gold reserve
4:40 Yuan settled LNG trade
6:54 Saudi Aramco
8:01 China naval surveillance
11:03 Xi woos France
12:55 China Taiwan
15:36 Central Bank Update
