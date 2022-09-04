Trillion-Dollar Assets Held for the CCP Officials: Children of CCP Kleptocrats and Their Bagman Exposed

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gul06c6
The recent revelations by the Whistleblower Movement about the evil deeds of the children of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) kleptocrats have shocked the people inside and outside of the CCP. In the Grand Live Broadcast on August 31, Miles Guo said that the Whistleblower Movement cautiously verified the accuracy of the intelligence, and the information about the children of princeling Zeng Wei and his bagman Dai Yongge was released only after careful checking