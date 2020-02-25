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Economic Sickness: China Shutting Down Global Industries
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54 views • February 25, 2020
The spikes of coronavirus in Europe, Asia & the Middle East over the weekend caused a major shock to the stock market yesterday. What are the economic consequences of quarantine & shutdown in China? What industries are affected? What happens next?
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