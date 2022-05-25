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A Secret Place for God's People
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54 views • May 25, 2022
During the climactic clash in the book of Revelation (i.e. good vs evil), God prepares a place for his people. As we get closer to the end, are you going to be on God's side or Satan's? The decision is yours and it is decided by what you have more faith in...God or money.
For more information click here to watch a longer video called "The Key To Understanding the Revelation": https://bit.ly/3wKV7ld
For inquiries please email [email protected]
For more information click here to watch a longer video called "The Key To Understanding the Revelation": https://bit.ly/3wKV7ld
For inquiries please email [email protected]
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