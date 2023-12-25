Create New Account
"Game over. We are dealing with a fraud".
Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, exposes the monumental fraud that is "human-induced global warming"—upon which Net Zero is built—in just two minutes.

"No one has ever shown that human emissions of CO2 drive global warming… And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions which are natural, do not drive global warming."

Full talk (https://watch.adh.tv/cpac-2022/season:2/videos/cpac-2022-prof-ian-plimer)

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

