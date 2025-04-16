Evil is Coming and the Church is Asleep...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VCAST, The War on Christians...
1 in 7 Christians are persecuted. The Church is asleep regarding Noahide laws and it is moving fast. Are we seeing the same playbook of the Bolshevik Revolution (anti-free speech laws)? Anti-prayer laws are being implemented in the Commonwealth. They know there is power in prayer. Is USA inc. still apart of the Crown? Endure to the end my friends. Eye opening VCAST on the lateness of the hour.