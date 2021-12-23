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MrE: 'He was Not Born this Way Gaga, You’ve been a bad Boy Gaga... [22.12.2021]
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197 views • December 23, 2021
Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Supporting 'Androgyny'?
Androgyny is the combination of masculine and feminine characteristics into an ambiguous form. Androgyny may be expressed with regard to biological sex, gender identity, or gender expression.
When androgyny refers to mixed biological sex characteristics in humans, it often refers to intersex people. Regarding gender identity, androgynous individuals may refer to themselves as non-binary, genderqueer, or gender neutral, while others may identify as transgender men or women, or may be cisgender. As a form of gender expression, androgyny can be achieved through personal grooming, fashion, or a certain amount of THT treatment. Androgynous gender expression has waxed and waned in popularity in different cultures and throughout history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgyny
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This was MRE as most of you know, I added some stuff to it, but I can’t share the original link because it no longer exists
mrehistory search Showing 1 of 182 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=mrehistory&;kind=video
MrE videos from me Showing 10 of 29 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20mre&;kind=video
172 views Dec 22, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
761 subscribers
https://youtu.be/iAtXkfLXc4o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Androgyny is the combination of masculine and feminine characteristics into an ambiguous form. Androgyny may be expressed with regard to biological sex, gender identity, or gender expression.
When androgyny refers to mixed biological sex characteristics in humans, it often refers to intersex people. Regarding gender identity, androgynous individuals may refer to themselves as non-binary, genderqueer, or gender neutral, while others may identify as transgender men or women, or may be cisgender. As a form of gender expression, androgyny can be achieved through personal grooming, fashion, or a certain amount of THT treatment. Androgynous gender expression has waxed and waned in popularity in different cultures and throughout history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgyny
--
This was MRE as most of you know, I added some stuff to it, but I can’t share the original link because it no longer exists
mrehistory search Showing 1 of 182 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=mrehistory&;kind=video
MrE videos from me Showing 10 of 29 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20mre&;kind=video
172 views Dec 22, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
761 subscribers
https://youtu.be/iAtXkfLXc4o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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