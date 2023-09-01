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Ukraine's Western Handlers send Artillery Units Target co-Ordinates that not only Include Civilian Targets in Russian territory, but EMPTY FIELDS - to USE UP AMMO
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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70 views • September 01, 2023

Sharing from, iEarlGrey. Both this POW video and the one I posted just previous. Mike Jones was featured talking about these videos on 'Redacted News' with Natalie and Clayton yesterday, Aug 31st, on YouTube. Link is below:

Ukraine's Western Handlers send Artillery Units target co-ordinates that not only include civilian targets in Russian territory, but EMPTY FIELDS.

A Soldier of the 14th Separate Motorised Brigade was ignored when he alerted his commanders, leading him to believe the West intentionally directs APU forces to waste ammunition to ensure more contracts for the Western Millitary Industrial Complex.

--

A statement below about this video from a prominent channel, DD.

Ukraine is targeting civilian objects in Russia based on coordinates provided by the United States.

A Ukrainian soldier who was taken captive made this statement. His testimony is being published on the YouTube channel of American journalists Redacted (https://youtube.com/@RedactedNews?si=maomDXTekhlmb61m):

💬 "It has been repeatedly established that the targets are civilian infrastructure, such as shopping centers, offices, markets, and so on, or the remote regions of the Russian Federation that are not used for military purposes."

Furthermore, due to inaccurately provided coordinates by the Americans, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked empty fields where no one has ever been, the soldier added: "I believe that the Americans intentionally provide false coordinates to cause us to deplete our ammunition."

He noted that all his attempts to report inaccuracies "went unnoticed."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
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