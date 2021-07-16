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Brian D Hill of USWGO Warns Feds will Frame Up People with Child Porn - Statement July 13, 2021
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100 views • July 16, 2021
Brian D Hill of USWGO Warns Feds will Frame Up People with Child Porn - Statement July 13, 2021
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/15/brian-d-hill-of-uswgo-news-warning-corrupt-feds-will-frame-up-patriots-and-activists-to-assassinate-characters/
https://justiceforuswgo.files.wordpress.com/
Proof:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBBqnrx7Ock
https://wearechange.org/case-brian-d-hill/
Federal Petition for Rehearing accusing Judges of raping kids: https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/05/12/uswgo-alt-news-brian-d-hill-files-petition-for-rehearing-accusing-federal-judges-of-being-blackmailed-with-child-rape-and-murder-cites-lin-wood-as-source/
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/06/can-of-worms-infowars-targeted-by-child-porn-and-msm-not-the-first-time-alternative-journalists-set-up.html
Author: Stanley Bolten
Brian D. Hill, formerly of USWGO Alternative News had made a audio statement on July 13, 2021, warning all Patriots and Activists of what the Feds can start doing to them. He warns they got control of the FBI, DOJ, and they can start framing more patriots and activists with child pornography if the Swamp isn’t drained and the pedophiles aren’t removed from Government offices of the United States of America. We need to drain the swamp and soon. We need to stop the Drag Queen story times. We need to stop the pedophiles in High Offices of Power because they have the child porn, they diddle the kids, and they will diddle us all with child porn frame ups and have us raped in prisons. They are out of control and must be ARRESTED and Military Tribunal Nuremberg trials.
The child porn frame ups, most of them, were during the Obama Administration. Only a few during the Trump Administration because he was a good President but he wasn’t able to Drain the Swamp. The Swamp just continued committing their crimes but couldn’t do it as much or openly. Now with a Pedophile as President, a possible pedophile working as Chief Justice in the U.S. Supreme Court as his name is mentioned twice in the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs.
Brian warns that with Pedophiles in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, they, the FEDS, the Feds, FEDS, will start framing more and more people with child porn. In fact there is an article I had typed up in 2018 about Dirty Cops planting drugs and a lot of cops and Law Enforcement caught with watching child porn or caught with child porn, it is clear that they can plant child porn on any of us. They can plant drugs, they can plant guns or bombs, they can plant child porn.
It is not easy to frame up somebody as a terrorist as the Feds monitor things and make it more difficult to ever see many just becomes Timothy McVeighs. They can’t just make millions of patriots into terrorists. Instead they have tried to just plant child porn, using things like malware or trick emails, hacking or physical child porn planting. They do these things and can ruin people. Brian can’t stand being a fake sex registry person anymore, Brian has the proof he was framed, he has the evidence, the Judges ignore it. Brian has the evidence and will go public. Bran has the proof that it was downloading for 11 months after it was seized by Town of Mayodan Police Department, from the SBI case file document. Brian has the evidence and is going public right now.
Look at the attempted Frame Up of Ian Freeman of Free Talk LIve, a Libertarian candidate. Tried to frame him in 2016 with child porn. So this has been happening to quite a lot of patriots. Ian Freeman never tried to speak out like Luke Rudkowski did except probably mentioning about this threatening email one time on his radio show, but Brian Hill filed the threatening email that Ian received, was filed in Federal Court documents by Brian and so this threatening email copy is published on the blog to show the proof that many are being harassed, threatened, framed, set up, and even jailed. See https://www.sentinelsource.com/news/local/more-details-emerge-surrounding-search-of-free-keene-house/article_7be71709-482b-5083-9f7c-c4fcdd8ecba8.html
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/15/brian-d-hill-of-uswgo-news-warning-corrupt-feds-will-frame-up-patriots-and-activists-to-assassinate-characters/
https://justiceforuswgo.files.wordpress.com/
Proof:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBBqnrx7Ock
https://wearechange.org/case-brian-d-hill/
Federal Petition for Rehearing accusing Judges of raping kids: https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/05/12/uswgo-alt-news-brian-d-hill-files-petition-for-rehearing-accusing-federal-judges-of-being-blackmailed-with-child-rape-and-murder-cites-lin-wood-as-source/
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/06/can-of-worms-infowars-targeted-by-child-porn-and-msm-not-the-first-time-alternative-journalists-set-up.html
Author: Stanley Bolten
Brian D. Hill, formerly of USWGO Alternative News had made a audio statement on July 13, 2021, warning all Patriots and Activists of what the Feds can start doing to them. He warns they got control of the FBI, DOJ, and they can start framing more patriots and activists with child pornography if the Swamp isn’t drained and the pedophiles aren’t removed from Government offices of the United States of America. We need to drain the swamp and soon. We need to stop the Drag Queen story times. We need to stop the pedophiles in High Offices of Power because they have the child porn, they diddle the kids, and they will diddle us all with child porn frame ups and have us raped in prisons. They are out of control and must be ARRESTED and Military Tribunal Nuremberg trials.
The child porn frame ups, most of them, were during the Obama Administration. Only a few during the Trump Administration because he was a good President but he wasn’t able to Drain the Swamp. The Swamp just continued committing their crimes but couldn’t do it as much or openly. Now with a Pedophile as President, a possible pedophile working as Chief Justice in the U.S. Supreme Court as his name is mentioned twice in the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs.
Brian warns that with Pedophiles in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, they, the FEDS, the Feds, FEDS, will start framing more and more people with child porn. In fact there is an article I had typed up in 2018 about Dirty Cops planting drugs and a lot of cops and Law Enforcement caught with watching child porn or caught with child porn, it is clear that they can plant child porn on any of us. They can plant drugs, they can plant guns or bombs, they can plant child porn.
It is not easy to frame up somebody as a terrorist as the Feds monitor things and make it more difficult to ever see many just becomes Timothy McVeighs. They can’t just make millions of patriots into terrorists. Instead they have tried to just plant child porn, using things like malware or trick emails, hacking or physical child porn planting. They do these things and can ruin people. Brian can’t stand being a fake sex registry person anymore, Brian has the proof he was framed, he has the evidence, the Judges ignore it. Brian has the evidence and will go public. Bran has the proof that it was downloading for 11 months after it was seized by Town of Mayodan Police Department, from the SBI case file document. Brian has the evidence and is going public right now.
Look at the attempted Frame Up of Ian Freeman of Free Talk LIve, a Libertarian candidate. Tried to frame him in 2016 with child porn. So this has been happening to quite a lot of patriots. Ian Freeman never tried to speak out like Luke Rudkowski did except probably mentioning about this threatening email one time on his radio show, but Brian Hill filed the threatening email that Ian received, was filed in Federal Court documents by Brian and so this threatening email copy is published on the blog to show the proof that many are being harassed, threatened, framed, set up, and even jailed. See https://www.sentinelsource.com/news/local/more-details-emerge-surrounding-search-of-free-keene-house/article_7be71709-482b-5083-9f7c-c4fcdd8ecba8.html
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