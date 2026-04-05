Albert Pike's World War 3 prediction!

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DISCLAIMER: I do NOT support Albert Pike who was a satanist and a freemason.





Credits to Killuminati13420





Satanist and freemason Albert Pike was essentially spot on for his predictions of the first two world wars. For world war 3, Pike mentioned that the war will start between the zionist state of Israel and Muslims. What we have been witnessing since February 28, 2026 is precisely the scenario that Pike predicted.





I do NOT support Pike whatsoever for he uplifted Lucifer who is satan and satan loses in the end. It makes you wonder if all the wars that humanity has seen were not ‘scripted’.





I will only trust in God and in the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua as prophesied by Christ Himself in Matthew 24:30-31 and Mark 8:38.





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"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington