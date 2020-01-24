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OMG!! ARMED MILITARY UNITS COMING INTO WUHAN CHINA!! DEAD BODIES ON HOSPITAL FLOORS!!
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588 views • January 24, 2020
#Breaking: At least 50.000 military personnel have been deployed to #Wuhan and other surrounded cities, to secure the city and to prevent people to sneak out of the city borders and to provide safety and to preserve public order.
Unverified and shocking video footage of a hospital somewhere in #China showing you 6 dead bodies wrapped over blankets as they were waiting to see a doctor in the hospital for treatment of the #coronavirus.
List of locked down cities:
- Wuhan (11 million people)
- Huanggang (7M)
- Jingzhou (5.7M)
- Xianning (2.5M)
- Huangshi (2.5M)
- Xiantao (1.2M)
- Daye (1M)
- Yangxin County (1M)
- Qianjiang (1M)
- Chibi (500K)
- Zhijiang (500K)
- Enshi City (750k)
Total: 35M
#China #Coronavirus #Pneumonia
Unverified and shocking video footage of a hospital somewhere in #China showing you 6 dead bodies wrapped over blankets as they were waiting to see a doctor in the hospital for treatment of the #coronavirus.
List of locked down cities:
- Wuhan (11 million people)
- Huanggang (7M)
- Jingzhou (5.7M)
- Xianning (2.5M)
- Huangshi (2.5M)
- Xiantao (1.2M)
- Daye (1M)
- Yangxin County (1M)
- Qianjiang (1M)
- Chibi (500K)
- Zhijiang (500K)
- Enshi City (750k)
Total: 35M
#China #Coronavirus #Pneumonia
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