BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE PERCEPTION DECEPTION AND LIFE IN THE SIMULATION WITH DAVID ICKE
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
46 views • February 21, 2022
channel image
Brendan D. Murphy

BrendanDMurphyOfficial

909 subscribers



David Icke, long considered by many to be the foremost expositor on the “global conspiracy”, has been writing books for decades warning that current events were coming. He has faced ridicule and abuse for saying that the end of human freedom was being planned, how, and by whom.

And yet, his predictions over more than 30 years have been proved stunningly accurate, particularly since the turn of 2020, and often down to the fine detail. Icke has, through the course of many books and public appearances, has laid out the background to what he calls the ‘Global Cult’ which operates across borders to advance a long-planned agenda for total human control.

Those just waking up to the fact that “something doesn’t smell right” about the last 2 years who hear him speak on ‘Co(n)vid’ will view events of 2020 and 2021 in a totally new light.

David Icke’s time has come and it has never been more important that people all around the world hear what he has to say about the way humanity is being attacked - and what to do about it.

ℹ️ You'll Learn:

- David’s attitude towards the pursuit of truth and others’ perceptions of him
- What we have to become to end the global manipulation and see beyond the simulation
- David’s thoughts on the original/prime earth and the Gnostic view of our simulation
- The link between our earth-reality simulation, archontic control, and AI and what he thinks the AI agenda is
- Why the Elite only need the PERCEPTION of a v!rus and not a real one to re-engineer the world
- The way the global ruling cult operates and thinks - and the obliviousness and idiocy of most in the system
- About the way humans were altered (limited) many millennia ago and by whom
- The real purpose of the co**d-19 hoax and the j@bs

...and much, much more.

This was an interview I’ve looked forward to for a while now and I know you’ll enjoy it too.

Remember to subscribe and share this information widely. Thanks in advance.

⚠️ About Brendan: Author and host of Truthiverse podcast, Brendan D. Murphy has both blown minds and changed lives around the world. He is the author of the epic masterpiece, “The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1” and co-founder of the censorship-free Facebook alternative - Trooth.network. Brendan’s work is designed to push humanity and civilisation to greater consciousness, freedom, and health.

More from Brendan:
📘 Buy or learn more about "The Grand Illusion" book: brendandmurphy.com/tgi
🔗 Join Trooth network, Brendan's no-censorship Fedbook alt: Trooth.network
🧬 Watch the free Evolve Yourself Masterclass to learn about Brendan's evolutionary DNA activation and healing work with sound: Evolveyourself.live
💰 For information on how Brendan supports free-thinking entrepreneurs through the Freedom Era Academy send him an email with Freedom Era Academy as the subject line
🎧 Find all audio ep's at Truthiverse.com and all video ep's of Truthiverse on Odysee and BitChute - @BrendanDMurphyOfficial
Keywords
hoaxclimate changedeceptionvaccineperceptionconspiracypandemicco2bill gatessimulationinjectioncovidklaus schwabgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

Belle Carter
Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Douglas Harrington
Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Chase Codewell
Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Edison Reed
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you&#8217;re not looking

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you’re not looking

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy