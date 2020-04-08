The Truth Behind Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Lockdown & the Economic Crash with David Icke | London Real

This video was originally published on London Real's YouTube channel until it was removed by YouTube/Google.



🎥 London Real



As one of the world's pre-eminent professional conspiracy theorists, David Icke has been a regular guest on London Real, describing topics as diverse as 5G, 9/11 and censorship.



Often described as a maverick or a renegade, David is a unique voice in the space, propounding a number of predictions around his post-Orwellian vision of society and the future.



Since his spiritual awakening in 1990, David enjoys a sizable global following, regularly speaking for up to 10 hours at venues such as Wembley Arena to audiences of thousands of people.



As well as public speaking, David is an acclaimed author having written over 20 books including The Robots’ Rebellion (1994), And The Truth Shall Set You Free (1995), The Biggest Secret (1999) and Children of the Matrix (2001), in which he developed his worldview of New Age thinking.



With a mission to wake up society and free our minds from what governments and mainstream media are trying to make us do, his credentials make him one of the most influential thinkers and catalysts for change.



In this interview, David talks extensively about the Coronavirus (Covid-19), how governments manipulate their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society; in a wide-ranging session, watch London Real’s founder and host Brian Rose and David engaging across a range of conspiracy-related themes.



Offering more than meets the eye on first glance, David Icke is a man with serious credentials and a challenging perspective on our species and planet.