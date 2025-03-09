Would You Like Flies With That Democrat Party Carcass?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On March 4, 2025, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, laying out a vision of American renewal rooted in constitutional fidelity, individual liberty, and economic freedom. The response from Democrats was telling: self-righteous anger, sophomoric antics, and indignant posturing that underscored how far the party has drifted from the nation’s core values. Once a formidable force championing the working class, the Democrat Party has been hijacked by radical ideologues—progressives and Democratic Socialists—whose neo-Marxian agenda has alienated voters and eroded trust.
With polls showing the Democrat brand at historic lows and internal dissent bubbling to the surface, the party stands at a precipice. Its obsession with radical, transformative extremism may well signal its end, while the “New-Republican” embrace of constitutionalism, individualism, and deregulation offers a path America craves—and one Democrats ignore at their peril...
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
