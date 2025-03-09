Would You Like Flies With That Democrat Party Carcass?

On March 4, 2025, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, laying out a vision of American renewal rooted in constitutional fidelity, individual liberty, and economic freedom. The response from Democrats was telling: self-righteous anger, sophomoric antics, and indignant posturing that underscored how far the party has drifted from the nation’s core values. Once a formidable force championing the working class, the Democrat Party has been hijacked by radical ideologues—progressives and Democratic Socialists—whose neo-Marxian agenda has alienated voters and eroded trust.

With polls showing the Democrat brand at historic lows and internal dissent bubbling to the surface, the party stands at a precipice. Its obsession with radical, transformative extremism may well signal its end, while the “New-Republican” embrace of constitutionalism, individualism, and deregulation offers a path America craves—and one Democrats ignore at their peril...

