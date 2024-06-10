Twilight Of The American Experiment with Michael C. Anderson

Interview with author Michael C. Anderson: discussion on the dangers of- (and the genetics of) political Left/Right Tribalism in America, and how our present trajectory threatens to end the Great American Experiment.

His current research links together human morality and genetics, telling the story of how DNA places us on the political spectrum and influences the political parties we support. The left controls academia, the cultural narrative, traditional media, and social media and uses them to paint American traditions as evil and corrupt. The balance between different views has become disrupted by the political left, which wishes to impose its ideology on the rest of us.

