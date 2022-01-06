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CONTRADICCIONES Y MENTIRAS COVID19
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61 views • January 06, 2022
Si nos mienten una y otra vez, no puede pensarse menos que hay intereses ocultos. Si fuera por nuestro bien, se hablaría con la verdad, pero los mismos que hicieron la bioarma del sars-cov2, hicieron las inyecciones mal llamadas vacunas, prostituyeron la oms, definieron los protocolos, dirigieron la operación del mayor engaño criminal con lucro de la historia. ¿Qué viene atrás de todo esto? En este video hallará varias respuestas. Si quiere estar mejor informado, vea los otros videos de este mismo canal Real_Info
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