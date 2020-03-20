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The David Knight Show (20Mar20 Full Show)
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0 view • March 20, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:05:07 // Inching toward Martial Law, just waiting for formal declaration
— 00:13:37 // Is it the End of the World? A skeptical look at the data, models & assumptions
— 00:41:22 // CDC ramped up hiring of QUARANTINE MANAGERS in November 2019
— 00:46:00 // US & China point fingers over bioweapon claims including threats of WAR
— 00:55:24 // Bitcoin, cash, Dow Jones, and the GREATEST DEPRESSION ever
— 01:03:56 // Twitter clamps down on those who question govt health pronouncements or talk about non-harmful treatments if Twitter questions its efficacy. Handmaids of FDA
— 01:13:14 // Demands to shut down churches & what will pastors do?
— 01:23:30 // “Work from Home” is conditioning to BEG for 5G
— 01:28:02 // Automakers get desperate
— 01:37:39 // “Vote from Home” because COVID19? DARPA’s long term plan to rig election
— 01"40:51 // Insider trading by Burr, Loeffler, Feinstein
— 01:54:00 // California locked down, will Trump follow Democrats & Bureaucrats?
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— 00:05:07 // Inching toward Martial Law, just waiting for formal declaration
— 00:13:37 // Is it the End of the World? A skeptical look at the data, models & assumptions
— 00:41:22 // CDC ramped up hiring of QUARANTINE MANAGERS in November 2019
— 00:46:00 // US & China point fingers over bioweapon claims including threats of WAR
— 00:55:24 // Bitcoin, cash, Dow Jones, and the GREATEST DEPRESSION ever
— 01:03:56 // Twitter clamps down on those who question govt health pronouncements or talk about non-harmful treatments if Twitter questions its efficacy. Handmaids of FDA
— 01:13:14 // Demands to shut down churches & what will pastors do?
— 01:23:30 // “Work from Home” is conditioning to BEG for 5G
— 01:28:02 // Automakers get desperate
— 01:37:39 // “Vote from Home” because COVID19? DARPA’s long term plan to rig election
— 01"40:51 // Insider trading by Burr, Loeffler, Feinstein
— 01:54:00 // California locked down, will Trump follow Democrats & Bureaucrats?
Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=xdlds&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
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