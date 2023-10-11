What's in the playbook? Israel at war update: Message 2023-10b

Update message about the current escalating conflict between Israel and Chamas (Hamas) in October 2023 with a suspicious view over the scene.





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/message-2023-10b-whats-in-the-playbook-israel-war-update/





Song "Monkey Business": (Verse 15)

https://bindernowski.com/parody-in-7-movements/monkey-business/

Song "BIG Brother": (verse 31)

https://bindernowski.com/parody-in-7-movements/big-brother/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski





Donations:

https://bindernowski.com/donation/

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ



