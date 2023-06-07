Create New Account
Alan Dershowitz THIS is the ONLY way to STOP George Soros
67 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


June 6, 2023


Despite it potentially making him even more ‘unpopular,’ lawyer Alan Dershowitz tells Glenn he has ZERO plans to stop condemning billionaire George Soros (and his recent, scathing op-ed about Soros proves it). Dershowitz, Host of ‘The Dershow,’ explains why Soros’ money is incredibly dangerous to America, why the media refuses to call him out, and the ONLY solution to ending Soros’ harmful influence within the Western world…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kvn5QeP3jFw

Keywords
americageorge sorosalan dershowitzdangerouslawyerglenn becksolutionwestern worldcondemningharmful influence

