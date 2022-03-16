It's a trap... they're sending people to Ukraine to die...

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A Russian Strike Kills Foreign Fighters in Ukraine:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=250948
Foreign fighters in Ukraine await weapons in chaos of war
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=250951
Fears three British ex-special forces troops killed by Russian attack in Ukraine
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=250937
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