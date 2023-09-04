How Does It Feel to Be Childlike Again? How Are We Going to Express Ourselves? No Desire to Hurt Anybody, Will Based Choices, Childlike Sensitive Individual

Full Original:https://youtu.be/ji2kolp_mFs?si=g_-JTj38RJk82gX2

20160608-1100 Releasing My Pain





18m59s - 23m00s





https://www.divinetruth.com

“THE DESIRE TO SIN COMES FROM THE AVOIDANCE OF PAIN, NOT PAIN ITSELF.”

“THE JUSTIFICATION FOR THE ADDICTIONS CAUSES THE DESIRE TO SIN.”

“THE PAIN IS JUST PAIN. AND IT DOESN’T NEED TO CAUSE YOU TO SIN.”

