How Does It Feel to Be Childlike Again? How Are We Going to Express Ourselves? No Desire to Hurt Anybody, Will Based Choices, Childlike Sensitive Individual
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:https://youtu.be/ji2kolp_mFs?si=g_-JTj38RJk82gX2

20160608-1100 Releasing My Pain


Cut:

18m59s - 23m00s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“THE DESIRE TO SIN COMES FROM THE AVOIDANCE OF PAIN, NOT PAIN ITSELF.”

@ 20m30s


“THE JUSTIFICATION FOR THE ADDICTIONS CAUSES THE DESIRE TO SIN.”

@ 20m38


“THE PAIN IS JUST PAIN. AND IT DOESN’T NEED TO CAUSE YOU TO SIN.”

@ 20m47s


Keywords
spiritualityemotional healingsimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfree will and choicesoul awakeningi want to know everythingbecome a child againchildlike not childishsensitive to painsensitive childlike individualfacade vs real selfwill based choicesexpressing my realself

