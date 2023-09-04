How Does It Feel to Be Childlike Again? How Are We Going to Express Ourselves? No Desire to Hurt Anybody, Will Based Choices, Childlike Sensitive Individual

Full Original:https://youtu.be/ji2kolp_mFs?si=g_-JTj38RJk82gX2
20160608-1100 Releasing My Pain
18m59s - 23m00s
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE DESIRE TO SIN COMES FROM THE AVOIDANCE OF PAIN, NOT PAIN ITSELF.”
@ 20m30s
“THE JUSTIFICATION FOR THE ADDICTIONS CAUSES THE DESIRE TO SIN.”
@ 20m38
“THE PAIN IS JUST PAIN. AND IT DOESN’T NEED TO CAUSE YOU TO SIN.”
@ 20m47s
