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God Will Feed You IF You Seek His Kingdom FIRST!
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60 views • February 03, 2022
Jesus said that God would feed anyone who spent their life seeking to build his Kingdom of faith and love. How can we know that this is true. Well, we can test it out by stopping working for money and spending our lives building God's Kingdom.
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