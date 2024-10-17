⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (17 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy, Russkaya Lozovaya, and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 45 troops and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One UAV depot and one field ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 3rd Tank Brigade, 43rd, 67th, 77th, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, 110th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 27th National Guard Brigade near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Lozovaya, Pershetravnevoye, Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov region), Novosadovoye, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th, 44th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 460 troops, four pickup trucks, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer as well as one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one M119 gun produced by the USA. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and six field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active operations, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Maksimilyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 24th, 30th, 54th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 143rd, 144th infantry brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Serebryanka, Seversk, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Kurakhovo, Ilyinka, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 965 troops, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 32nd, 33rd, 151st mechanised brigades, 142nd, 152nd infantry brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 2nd National Guard Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Nikolayevka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Selidovo, Tsukurino, and Berestki (Donetsk People's Republic).



Ten counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 23rd, 53rd, 100th, 157th mechanised brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 78th Air Assault Regiment, and 425th Assault Battalion of the AFU were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 530 troops, four pickup trucks, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 127th, and 241st territorial defence brigades near Storozhevoye, Dobrovolye, Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, and one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 31st, 117th mechanised brigades, 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 121st and 124th territorial defence brigades near Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreyevka, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), Osokorovka, and Kamyshany (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One field ammunition depot and two materiel depots were destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces inflicted fire damage on the power infrastructure, which supported the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, as well as engaged clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 141 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 43 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,747 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,634 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,472 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,304 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,313 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.