Quo Vadis





Apr 20, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 18, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 18:





Dear children, I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Seek My Son Jesus present in the Eucharist and you will be strong in faith.





Do not allow the darkness of sin to distance you from the Light of God.





You are important for the realisation of My Plans.





Announce the truth proclaimed by My Son Jesus to all those who are far from the path of salvation.





You are walking towards a future in which few will stand firm in the truth.





There will be great persecution and many will retreat out of fear.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Do not retreat!





I will always be with you.





Turn away from the world and live ye turned towards the Paradise for which ye were uniquely created.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





At this moment, I make fall upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on January 26, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, my Jesus loves you and expects much from you.





Do not allow anything or anyone to take you away from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Do not be discouraged.





You are living in the time of the great spiritual battle and the Lord needs you.





The enemies’ plan is to lead you away from the truth.





They will attack the Eucharist in order to make you discouraged and lead you away from the truth.





Be attentive. My Jesus is present in the Eucharist in [His] Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.





Do not allow the Devil to deceive you and to take this non-negotiable truth from your hearts.





Whatever happens, stay with the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of my Jesus.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





