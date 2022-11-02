Miles Guo: Anti-Xi Factions Won't Sit Around And Do Nothing

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https://gnews.org/articles/504561
Summary：The military and some retired party leaders were furious about the 20th National Congress’s decision while at the same time worried about the ongoing impact of Hu Jintao being escorted during the conference