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#DavidKnightShow HR2: It’s All About Control – Virus Of Mass Destruction Ushers In New Era!
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58 views • May 06, 2020
Same media who pushed WMD’s now using coronavirus to push agenda
We will explain how the government and media lies surrounding coronavirus are similar to the lies the same groups used to push America into the Iraq war.
When will the rest of the country realize the establishment is using propaganda to manipulate them into submitting to a system of total control?
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We will explain how the government and media lies surrounding coronavirus are similar to the lies the same groups used to push America into the Iraq war.
When will the rest of the country realize the establishment is using propaganda to manipulate them into submitting to a system of total control?
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCuYA1yUXcKYmIysZHQRO90A
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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