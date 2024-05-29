Russia & Taiwan: A New Missile Crisis

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





May 28, 2024





The world’s top Chipmakers can flip a “Kill Switch” should China invade Taiwan. China is facing challenges in manufacturing high-end chips, as “right now it’s all in Taiwan”. In other news, Taiwan is surrounded by China Navy. Chinese Government says it’s an “exercise”, but Taiwan believes an invasion is coming. Finally, we see that Russia’s Early-Warning Nuclear Missile Radar may have been attacked.





00:00 - Intro

01:44 - Kill Switch Should China Invade Taiwan

05:37 - Taiwan Chipmaker Risk

06:35 - Taiwan Surrounded by China Navy

10:20 - Punishment Drills

10:46 - Taiwan Vision

14:04 - The Distraction Dream

19:16 - Russia Nuclear Missile Radar Attacked

23:27 - Chris & Leslie Headlines





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4xps5q-russia-and-taiwan-a-new-missile-crisis-05282024.html