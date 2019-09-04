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YouTube Brags About Its Army of 10,000 Censors
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251 views • September 04, 2019
YouTube’s CEO was talking about their tolerance last week in the midst of censorship, just before Google’s video “public square” censored MY channel. Turns out she was lying. They deleted 100,000 videos, 17,000 channels, 500 MILLION comments — and they boasted they have an army of 10,000 people acting as censors at their “Intelligence Desk”
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