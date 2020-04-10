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A Message about COVID-19 from our President & a Coupon Code toward Immune Health Products
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25 views • April 10, 2020
Mike Warren, our President, shares immune system advice and emphasizes how essential it is for us all to bear this in mind, now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also goes into some detail about BioPro-Plus, our natural immune system supplement, and how it can help to fortify and balance your immune system. No need to take a large pill, the supplement is just a small amount of liquid that you easily swish in your mouth, and Mike demonstrates this.
He also introduces our sale which he launched to help everyone, including your friends and family, to access our important immune system supplements. Simply use "covid15" during check-out on our website, to receive 15% off any of our supplements (BioPro-Plus, Beta 1 3D Glucan, Health Max Silver Gel, Health Max Silver Solution & BioEqualizer): https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/shop/
We wish you good health and want to reassure you that we're all in this together and we're here for you, should you have any questions.
He also introduces our sale which he launched to help everyone, including your friends and family, to access our important immune system supplements. Simply use "covid15" during check-out on our website, to receive 15% off any of our supplements (BioPro-Plus, Beta 1 3D Glucan, Health Max Silver Gel, Health Max Silver Solution & BioEqualizer): https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/shop/
We wish you good health and want to reassure you that we're all in this together and we're here for you, should you have any questions.
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